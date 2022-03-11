Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track

AMCA fighter moves off India’s drawing board
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.
The planned $2.2 billion FMS deal for Lockheed Martin to sell a dozen C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and associated equipment to Egypt passed an important milestone on Thursday, after the US Senate voted 81-18 in favour of the proposal.
A group of senators, led by Republican Rand Paul, had attempted to block the FMS deal on human rights grounds.
On 25 January, the US State Department approved the Super Hercules sale and a $355 million deal for L3Harris Technologies to provide Egypt with SPS-48 air defence radar systems.
However, just three days later the State Department announced it was cancelling $130 million in Foreign Military Financing aid to Egypt on ‘human rights’ grounds.
Have the Russian Aerospace Forces thrown the Su-57 into the war against Ukraine?
The Philippines has at last got its hands on its first new attack helicopters.
Paramount claims a new configuration of its Mwari light combat aircraft is capable of intercepting drones flying at up to 30,000ft.
If a contract materialises for an initial 12 L-15A light attack aircraft, it would be the first time the UAE orders crewed military aircraft from China.
Lockheed Martin will integrate mission and weapon systems under the latest F-35 contract modification.