Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track

11th March 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Egypt is scheduled to receive a dozen C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin via the FMS programme. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.

The planned $2.2 billion FMS deal for Lockheed Martin to sell a dozen C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and associated equipment to Egypt passed an important milestone on Thursday, after the US Senate voted 81-18 in favour of the proposal.

A group of senators, led by Republican Rand Paul, had attempted to block the FMS deal on human rights grounds.

On 25 January, the US State Department approved the Super Hercules sale and a $355 million deal for L3Harris Technologies to provide Egypt with SPS-48 air defence radar systems.

However, just three days later the State Department announced it was cancelling $130 million in Foreign Military Financing aid to Egypt on ‘human rights’ grounds.

