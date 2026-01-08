To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Podcast: Critical Care episode 6 - Embedded sustainment with the Royal Netherlands Air Force

Podcast: Critical Care episode 6 - Embedded sustainment with the Royal Netherlands Air Force

8th January 2026 - 12:00 GMT | by Studio

What happens when sustainment stops being a service and becomes a partnership?

In this episode of Critical Care, produced by Shephard Studio in partnership with Collins Aerospace, we head to Vliegbasis Woensdrecht in the Netherlands to see a new model of military aviation support in action — one that places engineers not behind desks, but on the hangar floor, shoulder to shoulder with pilots and technicians.

Colonel Ted Meeuwsen of the Royal Netherlands Air Force shares how an initial contractor relationship with Collins evolved into something far deeper: an embedded, trust-based collaboration that has transformed how quickly sustainment issues are resolved — often within hours, not weeks. What began as workshop-level support for helmet systems has grown into a dynamic model of co-located engineering, real-time diagnostics and a shared commitment to mission readiness.

We also hear from Chris Norris and Michael Nelson of Collins Aerospace, who explain how this approach goes far beyond shortening repair cycles. It reduces risk, enhances sovereignty, and creates a blueprint for other nations facing similar challenges.

As the pace of technology accelerates and operational demands mount, this episode shows how co-location, communication and collaboration can reshape sustainment from a supply chain issue into a strategic advantage.

Next time, we look ahead to the technologies set to revolutionise sustainment — from AI-powered diagnostics to predictive maintenance and condition-based logistics.

