Spy’Ranger family growth reflects appetite for unmanned ISR

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record
In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.
For the time being, the French Army is the only operator of the Spy’Ranger 330 UAS but its big brother, the Spy’Ranger 550, already has an undisclosed export launch customer.
The aircraft was presented at the SOFINS trade show in Bordeaux on 29 June-1 July, indicating that Thales intends to sell it to special forces.
The 5.2m-wingspan Spy Ranger 550 offers mission endurance of 5h and an operational range of 50km. Data from Thales shows that 20 of the UAVs have already been ordered.
Pascal Secretin, product line director for imagers and sensors at Thales Air Systems ...
Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.
A $50 million contract from Sri Lankan MoD will see IAI overhaul the avionics on Kfir fighter aircraft.
Alpagu loitering munition completes its latest test as manufacturer STM says more variants are on the way.
BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.
Success in Milestone C tests brings LRIP closer for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.