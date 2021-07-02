To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Spy’Ranger family growth reflects appetite for unmanned ISR

2nd July 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

Spy’Ball (foreground of picture) was developed by French SME Merio but it is now produced by Thales. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

A new optronic ball will fly by the end of the year, and Thales is considering other sensors for Spy’Ranger.

For the time being, the French Army is the only operator of the Spy’Ranger 330 UAS but its big brother, the Spy’Ranger 550, already has an undisclosed export launch customer.

The aircraft was presented at the SOFINS trade show in Bordeaux on 29 June-1 July, indicating that Thales intends to sell it to special forces.

The 5.2m-wingspan Spy Ranger 550 offers mission endurance of 5h and an operational range of 50km. Data from Thales shows that 20 of the UAVs have already been ordered.

Pascal Secretin, product line director for imagers and sensors at Thales Air Systems ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users