Spanish Air Force receives first converted A330 MRTT

The Spanish Air and Space force has received its first A330 MRTT, Airbus has announced.

The aircraft is the first of three A330 MRTT aircraft procured by the country has now entered into service with the 45th Wing of the air force and will operate from Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base, Madrid

Spain first ordered the three aircraft in 2021, with the first aircraft handed over in its transport configuration in November that year. The configured aircraft is equipped with a hose and basket refuelling system and a MEDEVAC kit, according to Airbus.

With the arrival of the A330