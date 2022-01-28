South Korea UCAVs will team up with KF-21 fighters

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense revealed on 23 December 2021 that an indigenous UCAV presently under development will combine with future KF-21 Boramae fighters as ‘loyal wingmen’.

The stealthy UCAV known as the Kaori-X has been under development since at least the mid-2010s. It is understood to be a joint development by the Agency for Defense Development and the Korean Air Aerospace Division (KAL-ASD).

Using AI, the UCAV is designed to penetrate enemy air defence networks, strike enemy radars and engage in dogfights with other UAVs. Shephard earlier reported that it is supposed to be ready by 2025.

