South Korea fortifies defence against nuclear threat and fighter shortfall with more F-35s

South Korea has signed a letter of acceptance (LOA) to acquire an additional 20 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said on 1 January that the LOA was signed in December.

As Shephard reported in September last year, the Republic of Korea was seeking 25 Lockheed Martin fighters under a potential US$5.06 billion Foreign Military Sale. However, recent developments indicated a shift back to the country's initial plan of acquiring only 20 additional aircraft.

The Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said at the time that the F-35s would include the Block 4