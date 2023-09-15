South Korea seeks extra F-35A fighters
The US notified of a potential sale of F-35A fighters to South Korea on 13 September, comprising the next phase in the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) F-X fighter programme.
A price tag of $5.06 billion was attached to the Foreign Military Sale of 25 aircraft and related equipment. The Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) listed 26 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines as part of the potential deal.
It also said the F-35s would include the Block 4 upgrade, which has an improved EO system and can carry more ordnance and more effectively jam enemy radars and electronic equipment.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
DSEI 2023: Tekever to open new UK site, hints at scaled-up MALE UAV project
Tekever has unveiled its plans to expand in the UK market by establishing a new facility at West Wales Airport in Aberporth, and has also revealed first details of a new large UAV project.
-
DSEI 2023: Striker II helmet programme for Typhoon fighter jet gets £40 million boost
This development contract for the Striker II helmet system aims to enhance the capabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon fleet, providing advanced technology and improved operational effectiveness.