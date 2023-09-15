South Korea seeks extra F-35A fighters

The US notified of a potential sale of F-35A fighters to South Korea on 13 September, comprising the next phase in the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) F-X fighter programme.

A price tag of $5.06 billion was attached to the Foreign Military Sale of 25 aircraft and related equipment. The Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) listed 26 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines as part of the potential deal.

It also said the F-35s would include the Block 4 upgrade, which has an improved EO system and can carry more ordnance and more effectively jam enemy radars and electronic equipment.

The