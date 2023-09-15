To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea seeks extra F-35A fighters

15th September 2023 - 01:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korea is set to order 25 additional F-35A fighters, on top of the 40 it has already received from the US. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

South Korea is looking for more F-35A fighters to bolster its fleet, as development of the KF-21 Boramae continues apace.

The US notified of a potential sale of F-35A fighters to South Korea on 13 September, comprising the next phase in the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) F-X fighter programme.

A price tag of $5.06 billion was attached to the Foreign Military Sale of 25 aircraft and related equipment. The Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) listed 26 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines as part of the potential deal.

It also said the F-35s would include the Block 4 upgrade, which has an improved EO system and can carry more ordnance and more effectively jam enemy radars and electronic equipment.

