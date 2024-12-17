South Korea starts mass assembly of its MUAV

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has confirmed the completion of Korean Air’s production facility and start of assembly for its new Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Uncrewed Air Vehicle (MUAV).

The facility, based in Busan, South Korea, will work to deliver the MUAV to the ROKAF. The uncrewed vehicle is expected to improve surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the ROKAF and the country’s allies, the DAPA said.

Kim Tae-gon, head of the Advanced Technology Project Division of the DAPA said that the start of MUAV assembly and completion of its production facility is anticipated to be “an important turning