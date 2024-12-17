To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea starts mass assembly of its MUAV

17th December 2024 - 12:12 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The platform’s development, first announced in 2020, has been continually delayed. (Photo: DAPA)

Construction of the Busan-based production facility has also now been completed, with the new medium-altitude reconnaissance drones destined for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) by 2028.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has confirmed the completion of Korean Air’s production facility and start of assembly for its new Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Uncrewed Air Vehicle (MUAV).

The facility, based in Busan, South Korea, will work to deliver the MUAV to the ROKAF. The uncrewed vehicle is expected to improve surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the ROKAF and the country’s allies, the DAPA said.

Kim Tae-gon, head of the Advanced Technology Project Division of the DAPA said that the start of MUAV assembly and completion of its production facility is anticipated to be “an important turning

