South Korea mulls fighter options, including extra F-35s

Even as Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) prepares for the maiden flight of its KF-21 Boramae fighter, South Korea has endorsed the acquisition of 20 additional F-35A fighters.

The approval of extra F-35As, on top of 40 already in service, came on 9 June from a subcommittee of the Defense Project Promotion Committee. This anticipated procurement constitutes part of the country’s F-X fighter programme.

A full committee session in mid-July was expected to confirm the subcommittee’s decision. This will be followed up with an expedited feasibility study and other processes. The future deal will cost about KRW3.9 trillion ($3 billion), and