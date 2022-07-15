South Korea mulls fighter options, including extra F-35s
Even as Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) prepares for the maiden flight of its KF-21 Boramae fighter, South Korea has endorsed the acquisition of 20 additional F-35A fighters.
The approval of extra F-35As, on top of 40 already in service, came on 9 June from a subcommittee of the Defense Project Promotion Committee. This anticipated procurement constitutes part of the country’s F-X fighter programme.
A full committee session in mid-July was expected to confirm the subcommittee’s decision. This will be followed up with an expedited feasibility study and other processes. The future deal will cost about KRW3.9 trillion ($3 billion), and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Dutch Gulfstream G650 to feature J-MUSIC
Israeli C-MANPADS technology is being installed aboard a new G650 military VIP transport aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
-
Bring the Storm (Sponsored)
BAE Systems launched its versatile Storm EW™ Modules designed to provide customized, state-of-the-art offensive and defense electronic warfare (EW) for combat platforms for the broader U.S. and allied fleets.
-
Singapore’s MRTT fleet to receive A3R capability
Singapore’s full fleet of six MRTTs will receive an automated aerial refuelling system, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the months ahead.
-
Israel puts F-35I through its paces with Iran attack in mind
The danger posed by a nuclear-armed Iran has prompted the Israeli Air Force to draw up detailed plans for strikes spearheaded by the F-35I Adir.