To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

South Korea mulls fighter options, including extra F-35s

15th July 2022 - 06:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

South Korea has already received all 40 F-35A fighters that it had ordered from the US eight years ago. (Gordon Arthur)

The ROKAF is considering how to bolster and modernise its fighter fleet, especially as it contemplates early retirement of its older F-4 and F-5 fighter types.

Even as Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) prepares for the maiden flight of its KF-21 Boramae fighter, South Korea has endorsed the acquisition of 20 additional F-35A fighters.

The approval of extra F-35As, on top of 40 already in service, came on 9 June from a subcommittee of the Defense Project Promotion Committee. This anticipated procurement constitutes part of the country’s F-X fighter programme.

A full committee session in mid-July was expected to confirm the subcommittee’s decision. This will be followed up with an expedited feasibility study and other processes. The future deal will cost about KRW3.9 trillion ($3 billion), and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us