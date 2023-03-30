South Korea finalises CH-47F Chinook acquisition

On 28 March, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced that it had finalised the purchase of new Boeing CH-47F helicopters to replace older, in-service Chinooks.

This acquisition on behalf of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) had been on the agenda of a meeting of the 151st Defense Program Promotion Committee on the same day.

‘This time, based on the results of the test evaluation and negotiations, the…CH-47F type was deliberated and decided,’ DAPA said.

‘With the timely replacement of aging heavy-lift utility helicopters through this project, [the new helicopters] will guarantee safe operations and greatly enhance capabilities