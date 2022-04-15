South Korea approves quest for transport aircraft

USAF demonstrates new AWACS capability
The USAF’s recent AWACS demonstration proves its ability to quickly update software, especially mission files, during flight.
On 25 March, the Defense Production Promotion Committee in South Korea approved a Heavy-lift Transport Aircraft II project to obtain new transporters for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).
Under this programme, a total of KRW710 billion ($568 million) will be set aside to procure four-engine aircraft between 2022 and 2026, according to the 142nd session of the committee.
The aircraft are needed for peacetime, international peacekeeping, emergency and combat operations. They are especially required to ensure a strategic-lift capacity to overseas destinations.
The field of likely contenders is narrow, with just Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules and Airbus’
In an increasingly uncertain threat landscape, new and evolving technologies can help sustain ageing aircraft fleets. But to reap the benefits, militaries and industry must collaborate more closely than ever before.
Welcome to Episode 4 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
India is about to reignite a smouldering quest for new air-to-air tankers, and domestic industry wants a slice of the action.
Saab has received another order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to keep its Gripen C/Ds in service until 2035.
The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.