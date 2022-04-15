South Korea approves quest for transport aircraft

On 25 March, the Defense Production Promotion Committee in South Korea approved a Heavy-lift Transport Aircraft II project to obtain new transporters for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

Under this programme, a total of KRW710 billion ($568 million) will be set aside to procure four-engine aircraft between 2022 and 2026, according to the 142nd session of the committee.

The aircraft are needed for peacetime, international peacekeeping, emergency and combat operations. They are especially required to ensure a strategic-lift capacity to overseas destinations.

The field of likely contenders is narrow, with just Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules and Airbus’