Sophistication versus simplification: the divided future of air-to-air missiles

Weapons development is guided and accelerated by experience of actual conflict. Sometimes, equipment may prove to be virtually perfect when first used in a hot war, but equally a system may fail to perform as expected or even prove wholly unsuited. A further aspect – currently of great concern – is the cost and production complexity of the weapon; even the best-designed ordnance cannot perform if it is not built or delivered in time.

In the air-to-air sector, current conflicts and threats have identified the need for weapons that encompass two radically different types of engagement at opposite ends of