Sophistication versus simplification: the divided future of air-to-air missiles
Weapons development is guided and accelerated by experience of actual conflict. Sometimes, equipment may prove to be virtually perfect when first used in a hot war, but equally a system may fail to perform as expected or even prove wholly unsuited. A further aspect – currently of great concern – is the cost and production complexity of the weapon; even the best-designed ordnance cannot perform if it is not built or delivered in time.
In the air-to-air sector, current conflicts and threats have identified the need for weapons that encompass two radically different types of engagement at opposite ends of
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
US Coast Guard faces key procurement decisions after C-130J and MQ-9B orders
The service is updating several parts of its aviation fleet including fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and procuring uncrewed aircraft to boost its maritime surveillance.
-
AUSA 2026: New multiwarhead loitering munition enters increasingly competitive market
Heaviside Industries has unveiled its new Tyr loitering munition at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, joining a growing field of manufacturers seeking to capitalise on billions of dollars in anticipated military spending.
-
Middle Eastern demand opens fresh export prospects for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet
A proposed Saudi Arabian purchase of 48 stealth fighters could signal a broader regional opportunity for the F-35 as European programmes mature.
-
US military plans multi-UAV trials with Northrop Grumman quantum-navigated Lumberjack
An undisclosed US military branch is preparing to evaluate multiple Lumberjack Group 3 drones equipped with SandboxAQ’s AQNav magnetic-navigation system. Shephard spoke with Northrop Grumman and SandboxAQ to find out more.
-
Akinci: How Baykar turned the UAV into an African and Middle Eastern export success
From billion-dollar industrial partnerships in the Middle East to rapid military off-the-shelf deliveries in Africa, Baykar has tailored the Akinci to the needs of very different customers. Defence Insight data shows how flexibility, price and Turkish supply-chain independence have helped drive exports.
-
US Pentagon pushes procurement of dismounted counter-UAS capabilities
The US services are investing in lighter, autonomous and networked systems to protect mobile troops from drone threats.