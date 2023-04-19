US Army increases scope of Soldier Borne Sensor programme to acquire Black Hornet 3 UAS, budget documents reveal

The Black Hornet Airborne Personal Reconnaissance System (RPS) has been designed to be used by dismounted soldiers (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems has been awarded a $93.89 million contract for its Black Hornet 3 nano-drone as part of the US Army's Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) programme. The contract and the latest US Army budget estimate have highlighted several changes in the SBS programme.