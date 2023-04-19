US Army increases scope of Soldier Borne Sensor programme to acquire Black Hornet 3 UAS, budget documents reveal
On 13 April, the US DoD announced it had awarded FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems a $93.89 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Black Hornet 3 nano-drone, spare parts and ancillary services. The contract has an estimated completion date of 11 April 2028.
This is the sixth known US Army award for the system, contracts which, to date, total $186.09 million.
|Known Contract number
|Value
|Date
|First
|$2.6 million
|May 2018
|Second
|$39.6 million
|January 2019
|Third
|$20.6 million
|May 2020
|Fourth
|$15.4 million
|May 2021
|Fifth
|$14 million
|May 2022
|Sixth
|$93.89 million
|April 2023
The funds have been allocated as part of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia gains rapid-deploy air traffic control capability for RAAF
Three deployable air control centres with surveillance radars will support RAAF long- and short-term deployments overseas.
-
Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme
The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification to study the suitability of the C-130J aircraft for the E-XX TACAMO programme.
-
BAE Systems highlights need to invest in skills and infrastructure to de-risk next-gen combat aircraft programme
BAE Systems has won a contract extension worth £656m from the UK MoD to develop the concept and technology for the next generation combat aircraft, part of the Tempest project, but will need to ensure it has the right niche skills and digital and physical infrastructure to successfully deliver.
-
Updated: Sikorsky accepts FLRAA protest outcome, shifts focus to FARA competition
Sikorsky has opted to take no further legal action over the US Government Accountability Office's rejection of its protest against Bell's V-280 Valor winning the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition.
-
Approval of Turkish F-16 upgrades brings hope to quest for new jets
Turkey's request for new F-16 jets remains unfulfilled, but the US has approved upgrades to its existing fleet for $259m
-
Lockheed Martin takes $172 million contract modification for F-35 Block 4 jets
Lockheed Martin secures $172.1 million contract modification to increase manufacturing capacity and retrofit F-35 aircraft with advanced hardware and system modifications.