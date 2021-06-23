To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

SOFINS puts UAV innovation on the menu

23rd June 2021 - 12:59 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

The new NX160 from Novadem, designed to carry the AP4C+ chemical detector. (Photo: Novadem/Proengin)

Novel applications to be displayed at an upcoming French SOF exhibition include the integration of acoustic shot detection technology on a mini-UAV.

French SOF are well-accustomed to UAS technology. Systems used include the Black Hornet 2 from FLIR Systems, ANAFI USA from Parrot and  Hawkeye from Aeraccess — to name just three examples — while SOF operators are also keen to spur innovation themselves.

However, the 2021 edition of the SOFINS exhibition and conference for special forces (29 June to 1 July) will be notable for new applications of UAV technology, Shephard has learnt.

French company Novadem, for example, has chosen SOFINS to present the integration of its NX70 micro-UAV with the Pilar V gunshot warning and localisation system from Metravib Defence ...

