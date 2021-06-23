SOFINS puts UAV innovation on the menu

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
French SOF are well-accustomed to UAS technology. Systems used include the Black Hornet 2 from FLIR Systems, ANAFI USA from Parrot and Hawkeye from Aeraccess — to name just three examples — while SOF operators are also keen to spur innovation themselves.
However, the 2021 edition of the SOFINS exhibition and conference for special forces (29 June to 1 July) will be notable for new applications of UAV technology, Shephard has learnt.
French company Novadem, for example, has chosen SOFINS to present the integration of its NX70 micro-UAV with the Pilar V gunshot warning and localisation system from Metravib Defence ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.