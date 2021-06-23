SOFINS puts UAV innovation on the menu

French SOF are well-accustomed to UAS technology. Systems used include the Black Hornet 2 from FLIR Systems, ANAFI USA from Parrot and Hawkeye from Aeraccess — to name just three examples — while SOF operators are also keen to spur innovation themselves.

However, the 2021 edition of the SOFINS exhibition and conference for special forces (29 June to 1 July) will be notable for new applications of UAV technology, Shephard has learnt.

French company Novadem, for example, has chosen SOFINS to present the integration of its NX70 micro-UAV with the Pilar V gunshot warning and localisation system from Metravib Defence ...