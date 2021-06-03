France eyes CORVUS as alternative to Skylark

Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.
The experiences of personnel in Air Parachute Commando No 10 of the French Fusiliers Commandos de l'Air have resulted in the development of the Ultralight Wing Reconnaissance Sensor for Special Operations (French acronym: CORVUS) miniature UAV for ISR missions.
Shephard was told that Skylark I-LE UAVs, operated since 2010 by the French unit, regularly suffered damage on landing, and it often took a long time (sometimes even a year) to repair them and reintroduce them into service — at no small financial cost.
CORVUS offers several advantages over Skylark, according to Sergeant ‘Lucas’ (surname withheld), one of the developers of ...
USSOCOM orders long-lead components and parts for the SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
Five teams take a share of the $19.3 million pot for Phase III prototype demonstrations.
New equipment for French SOF is based on ideas from the coalface.
Transformative initiatives for US Air Force Special Operations Command include installing a 60kW attack laser on an AC-130J gunship and developing an amphibious MC-130J tanker.
With near-peer adversaries snapping at their heels, US special forces face a more contested environment in future operations.