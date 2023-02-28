Patria OPTIME ensures fleet performance in all conditions over the entire lifecycle (Sponsored)

This article is brought to you by Patria.

Patria has served as the partner of the Finnish Defence Forces for over 100 years, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for military fleets as well as technical training for the fleets. The Patria OPTIME utilizes this combat-proven heritage together with a data-driven service model to ensure the availability and cost-effectiveness for operations in all conditions. While Patria ensures the availability of customer’s fleet, the customer can keep focus on its core operations.

To maximize benefits and cost-effectiveness

Patria OPTIME covers a broad range of services and solutions impacting the fleet availability, such as fleet maintenance, upcoming modification projects and needed integrations in the later stages of the lifecycle as well as supply chain management and training services.

Patria OPTIME is a modular service model that is always tailored to the customer needs and requirements, and it is set up in phases together with the customer.

Efficient data utilization is essential

Patria OPTIME combines top-notch engineering expertise with efficient data utilization in a unique way for the sustainment of military equipment. There is no comparable, comprehensive, manufacturer-independent and data-driven solution that can be deployed in all operating environments available from other market actors.

Patria OPTIME is a data-driven concept, which ensures the performance and cost-effective operation of the fleet. In the centre of the concept is data collection from the fleet usage and maintenance. Even during a crisis, the customer can count on Patria’s support.

Patria’s service covers the entire lifecycle of the fleets

The lifecycle for military fleets is typically decades-long – and thus, in addition to ordinary maintenance, repairs and overhauls, the fleets must undergo major upgrades, repairs and system/structural modifications during the lifecycle to fulfil required capabilities. Patria has strong experience and expertise in all these demanding activities – for land vehicles, aircraft and marine vessels.

Patria OPTIME also covers the management of fleet MRO supply chains, as required by the customer. Data analysis makes it possible to anticipate the future need for spare parts and to optimally plan the deliveries and storage of these parts.

The concept of operations of high-performance assets is also essential part of effective system usage. Patria can support this with years of experience in data collection from a range of fleets as part of mission support services. This brings exclusive offering for Patria’s training services. For instance, in Finland, Patria is responsible for elementary and basic pilot training for the Air Force, Army and Border Guard and provides training services for maintenance staff.

Patria is a valued partner in many countries

In addition to Finland, many other countries have also had good experiences of long-term partnerships with Patria in lifecycle services. At its engine repair workshop in Belgium, Patria is responsible for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the F100 engines of F-16 and F-15 fighters worldwide, serving more than 15 air forces.

In Norway, Patria owns half of Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS), which serves as a strategic partner to the Norwegian Armed Forces in fighter and helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Patria's helicopter unit in Sweden has been a key player in helicopter maintenance since 1947. Also, Patria has provided lifecycle services for the Patria XA infantry support vehicles of the Swedish Armed Forces for a long time, including fleet service life extension.

In Estonia, Patria’s subsidiary Milworks maintains and repairs armoured vehicles to the Estonian Defence Forces.

Patria OPTIME is set up according to the customer’s requirements

The specification of the Patria OPTIME solution begins with an assessment of the current state of the customer’s operating environment, equipment and sustainment solution as well as the requirements set for them.

After a successful feasibility study, there will be a more thorough value proposal phase together with the customer.

Patria OPTIME ensures the performance of different kinds of fleets in all conditions over their entire lifecycle.

For more, visit https://www.patriagroup.com