Singapore tests decentralised UAV imagery distribution system
The Singapore Armed Forces are currently trialling a decentralised UAV imagery distribution system, which allows troops in the field to access real-time video data from Republic of Singapore Air Force Heron 1 UAVs.
Known as the Mobile Imagery Intelligence Dissemination System (MIDS), troops with laptops can directly access and view images from the Heron Mk 1 via a secured and encrypted 4G network.
Previously, such intelligence was limited to the command post and a physical infrastructure set-up.
MIDS was developed in collaboration with the UAV Command and unspecified local partners; it was introduced in August.
The system was rolled out
