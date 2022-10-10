To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore tests decentralised UAV imagery distribution system

10th October 2022 - 00:39 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

Singapore troops utilise the Mobile Imagery Intelligence Dissemination System in an exercise. (Photo: MINDEF)

Singapore is pushing imagery and data from UAVs down to even lower levels with a new device that was recently fielded to army troops.

The Singapore Armed Forces are currently trialling a decentralised UAV imagery distribution system, which allows troops in the field to access real-time video data from Republic of Singapore Air Force Heron 1 UAVs.

Known as the Mobile Imagery Intelligence Dissemination System (MIDS), troops with laptops can directly access and view images from the Heron Mk 1 via a secured and encrypted 4G network.

Previously, such intelligence was limited to the command post and a physical infrastructure set-up.

MIDS was developed in collaboration with the UAV Command and unspecified local partners; it was introduced in August.

The system was rolled out

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard's Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems.

Read full bio

