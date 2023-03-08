Singapore firms up option for eight more F-35Bs
Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen announced during a parliamentary budget session on 24 February that Singapore would purchase eight more F-35B fighters.
When the F-35’s selection was first announced in 2019, Ng said an initial purchase would be made to fully evaluate the jet’s capabilities before deciding on a full fleet.
Following the signing of the letter of acceptance for four F-35Bs in 2020 – with another eight on option – Singapore was given access to F-35 users-only information and facilities, which allowed a series of comprehensive evaluations to be conducted.
‘All of these have given us valuable insights.
More from Air Warfare
-
Indian Army receives its first swarm of UAVs
NewSpace Research and Technologies has completed delivery of a UAV swarm to India's army.
-
Australian Army aviation reconstitutes with host of new platforms
New aviation platforms are all on the way for Australian Army - UH-60M Black Hawk, AH-64E Apache Guardian and Integrator UAVs.
-
HAL, Safran seal Indian helicopter engine pact but questions remain over size of market
The two companies will develop a turboshaft to power the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) designs.