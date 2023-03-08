Singapore firms up option for eight more F-35Bs

Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen announced during a parliamentary budget session on 24 February that Singapore would purchase eight more F-35B fighters.

When the F-35’s selection was first announced in 2019, Ng said an initial purchase would be made to fully evaluate the jet’s capabilities before deciding on a full fleet.

Following the signing of the letter of acceptance for four F-35Bs in 2020 – with another eight on option – Singapore was given access to F-35 users-only information and facilities, which allowed a series of comprehensive evaluations to be conducted.

‘All of these have given us valuable insights.