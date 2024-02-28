Singapore announces F-35A order as it looks to diversify its future fighter fleet

The latest F-35A order will allow Singapore to employ the full gamut of F-35 capabilities without the F-35B’s endurance, performance and payload shortcomings. (Photo: Roy Choo)

Singapore’s announcement of the procurement of eight F-35As has solidified the country’s commitment to enhancing national security and has seen it join select nations in operating multiple variants of the Lockheed Martin fighter aircraft.