Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering’s EagleStrike aims for 2027 early-stage production

ST Engineering has launched EagleStrike at the Singapore Airshow 2026, a new beyond-line-of-sight (BLoS) loitering munition offering.

A cannister-launched munition, EagleStrike is designed to be put on a wheeled or tracked platform, according to ST Engineering. With a range of up to 20km, its loitering time is around 30 minutes with an electro-optic/infra-red sensor payload.

Speaking to Shephard, Jackson Tean, assistant VP international business – advanced material engineering, land systems, said that EagleStrike was currently in its prototype stage and the company was targeting early-stage production of this drone by early 2027.

ST Engineering has tested its flying capabilities, alongside its targeting