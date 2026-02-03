Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering’s EagleStrike aims for 2027 early-stage production
ST Engineering has launched EagleStrike at the Singapore Airshow 2026, a new beyond-line-of-sight (BLoS) loitering munition offering.
A cannister-launched munition, EagleStrike is designed to be put on a wheeled or tracked platform, according to ST Engineering. With a range of up to 20km, its loitering time is around 30 minutes with an electro-optic/infra-red sensor payload.
Speaking to Shephard, Jackson Tean, assistant VP international business – advanced material engineering, land systems, said that EagleStrike was currently in its prototype stage and the company was targeting early-stage production of this drone by early 2027.
ST Engineering has tested its flying capabilities, alongside its targeting
