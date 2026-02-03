To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering's EagleStrike aims for 2027 early-stage production

Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering’s EagleStrike aims for 2027 early-stage production

3rd February 2026 - 09:58 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Singapore

EagleStrike at the Singapore Airshow 2026. (Photo: author)

The new loitering munition from ST Engineering, unveiled at the Singapore Airshow for the first time, is intended for use against high-value targets such as lightly armoured vehicles.

ST Engineering has launched EagleStrike at the Singapore Airshow 2026, a new beyond-line-of-sight (BLoS) loitering munition offering.

A cannister-launched munition, EagleStrike is designed to be put on a wheeled or tracked platform, according to ST Engineering. With a range of up to 20km, its loitering time is around 30 minutes with an electro-optic/infra-red sensor payload.

Speaking to Shephard, Jackson Tean, assistant VP international business – advanced material engineering, land systems, said that EagleStrike was currently in its prototype stage and the company was targeting early-stage production of this drone by early 2027. 

ST Engineering has tested its flying capabilities, alongside its targeting

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

