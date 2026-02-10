Singapore Airshow 2026: Rafael highlights tailored effector solutions for different operational needs

Defence technology company Rafael views the precision munitions market as rapidly evolving and aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities with a broad range of offerings spanning multiple capability tiers.

Speaking exclusively to Shephard at Singapore Airshow 2026, Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman said: “I believe countries are seeking battle-proven weapons. Systems tested only on test ranges are no longer sufficient – they must be proven under real battlefield conditions. This need for combat-validated capabilities spans all levels, from tactical through strategic.”

Turgeman was keen to highlight two of the newer members of the Spike family of munitions, which comprise a comprehensive series of