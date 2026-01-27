Singapore Airshow 2026: Early adopters and big spenders point to UAV market opportunities
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is worth an estimated US$59.9bn, with $37.99bn in as-yet-unawarded procurements, a large portion of which are driven by collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) requirements.
Despite the UAV market’s headline size, though, there are stark divides between countries in terms of speed of adoption and programme maturity. While China, Japan and India are expected to dominate future spending, Taiwan is already moving quickly to acquire various UAV capabilities.
Taking a broader look at the APAC defence aerospace market as a whole, its total value is around $388 billion, according to Shephard Defence Insight research, with as-yet-unawarded or selected
