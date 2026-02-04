Singapore Airshow 2026: Boeing’s MQ-28A targets key 2028 date as Block II ground tests begin
Boeing’s Ghost Bat MQ-28A programme is honing in on a crucial 2028 milestone to develop and design the Block II and Block III aircraft – targeting a transfer of the aircraft to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) operations in two to three years.
Glen Ferguson, MQ-28 global programme director, said at the Singapore Airshow that 2028 was going to be “a very interesting year” for the company.
“There’ll be RAAF operations flying RAAF missions,” he explained. “In the next three years we will have the airframe and the system ready to go across the board.”
The aircraft proved its first live-fire
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Latin American air forces look beyond fighters to revamp transport aircraft fleets
The Mexican Air Force has become the first Latin American operator of the C-130J Super Hercules, but the service is not alone in acquiring a tactical airlifter in recent months.
-
Singapore Airshow 2026: Embraer still sees future C-390 opportunities in region following RSAF snub
The company disclosed several defence contracts and upgrades for its defence aircraft at the show, including additional Super Tucano orders and a new C-390 Millennium customer, Uzbekistan.
-
Singapore Airshow 2026: Boeing eyes $65 billion Asia-Pacific market despite Indonesia F-15 halt
With a growing customer list and portfolio expansion in the region, the company has said that it has a strong ongoing commitment to Asia-Pacific.
-
Singapore Airshow 2026: RSAF refreshes air transport capability as part of force modernisation
Singapore is understood to have received three of four ex-Spanish C-130Hs from Blue Aerospace in recent weeks.