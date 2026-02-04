Singapore Airshow 2026: Boeing’s MQ-28A targets key 2028 date as Block II ground tests begin

Boeing’s Ghost Bat MQ-28A programme is honing in on a crucial 2028 milestone to develop and design the Block II and Block III aircraft – targeting a transfer of the aircraft to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) operations in two to three years.

Glen Ferguson, MQ-28 global programme director, said at the Singapore Airshow that 2028 was going to be “a very interesting year” for the company.

“There’ll be RAAF operations flying RAAF missions,” he explained. “In the next three years we will have the airframe and the system ready to go across the board.”

The aircraft proved its first live-fire