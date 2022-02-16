Singapore Air Show 2022: Military air programmes in Asia-Pacific - opportunities and threats

A prototype of the fighter/trainer variant of the HAL Tejas light combat aircraft, developed in India. (Photo: Indian Air Force)

In a special report, Shephard Defence Insight investigates the market landscape for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.

As near-peer threat scenarios return, Asia has become important in terms of military procurement programmes.

Shephard Defence Insight analyses the fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter and UAS segments, breaks down regional trends and highlights some potentially lucrative business opportunities in this highly competitive market.

The evolution of adversary capabilities is one of the major factors driving Asian countries to upgrade their ageing fixed-wing and helicopter fleets.

Aircraft with advanced air dominance capabilities have emerged as a top acquisition priority for major countries across the region driven by the evolving geopolitical landscape. Several nations are pursuing fighter aircraft programmes, which are set to see significant progress over the next five years.

The Asian military fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter and UAS market is worth $121.03 billion, with a total of 6,077 new platforms forecast to be purchased between 2022 and 2026.

Around 56.3% of future spending will be allocated to new opportunities reaching to $68.2 billion in the next five years.

The regional UAS market is only equivalent to 5.1% of the total value of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters but this proportion is expected to increase in the next decade due to indigenous development programmes.

India is the leading nation in expenditure with $86.01 billion, followed by South Korea and Taiwan ($31.76 billion and $24.11 billion, respectively).

Ilker Aktasoglu, Defence Insight Manager

