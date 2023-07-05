To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore adds Python-5 missile capability to upgraded F-16s

5th July 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Roy Choo

RSS

The Python-4 has long been rumoured to be used by the RSAF, though the only evidence had been a lookalike training missile with a seeker head. (Photo: author)

Singapore’s upgraded F-16s now have an extra bite with the Rafael Python-5 air-to-air missile.

Singapore’s MINDEF confirmed to Shephard that the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) upgraded F-16s now have the ability to use Rafael’s Python-5 short-range air-to-air missile.

The revelation came as little surprise, as the RSAF was long rumoured to possess the preceding Python-4 since the early 2000s. However, no live or mock-up rounds have ever been seen.

Nonetheless, RSAF F-16C/Ds and the now retired F-5S/T have often been spotted with a captive air training missile resembling the Python-4. They feature AIM-9P-type fins but with a larger body diameter and different seeker head. The training missile has been seen on

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us