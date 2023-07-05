Singapore adds Python-5 missile capability to upgraded F-16s
Singapore’s MINDEF confirmed to Shephard that the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) upgraded F-16s now have the ability to use Rafael’s Python-5 short-range air-to-air missile.
The revelation came as little surprise, as the RSAF was long rumoured to possess the preceding Python-4 since the early 2000s. However, no live or mock-up rounds have ever been seen.
Nonetheless, RSAF F-16C/Ds and the now retired F-5S/T have often been spotted with a captive air training missile resembling the Python-4. They feature AIM-9P-type fins but with a larger body diameter and different seeker head. The training missile has been seen on
