Sierra Nevada buys Volansi after foreclosure

11th October 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Volansi will operate under a new name within Sierra Nevada to focus on the company’s unmanned aircraft operations but will not become a subsidiary. (Photo: Sierra Nevada)

Sierra Nevadas has strenghtened its VTOL and UAV bidding power in the US by purchasing Volansi and rights to produce its UAVs.

Sierra Nevada has bought Volansi and the portfolio of assets and intellectual property related to the Voly-50 and Voly-T series of UAVs, the company announced on 10 October.

Under the acquisition, Sierra Nevada overtook Volansi’s production facility in Bend, Oregon, and retained about 30 key employees, including engineers.

Sierra Nevada VP for mission solutions and technologies Tim Owings told reporters at the Association of the US Army’s annual conference in Washington, that Volansi lost its venture capital funding and went through a foreclosure.

The purchase signifies Sierra Nevada’s commitment to delivering a next-generation, multi-role, long-haul VTOL platform to US DoD customers and to establish itself as a leading UAV provider.

‘SNC [Sierra Nevada] is committed to delivering a future unmanned system with the payload, range and endurance that our military needs,’ Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC’s Mission Solutions and Technologies business area noted in a statement.

Sierra Nevada will honour Volansi’s existing contracts with companies such as pharmaceutical firm Merck, Owings said.  

