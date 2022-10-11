Sierra Nevada buys Volansi after foreclosure

Sierra Nevada has bought Volansi and the portfolio of assets and intellectual property related to the Voly-50 and Voly-T series of UAVs, the company announced on 10 October.

Under the acquisition, Sierra Nevada overtook Volansi’s production facility in Bend, Oregon, and retained about 30 key employees, including engineers.

Sierra Nevada VP for mission solutions and technologies Tim Owings told reporters at the Association of the US Army’s annual conference in Washington, that Volansi lost its venture capital funding and went through a foreclosure.

The purchase signifies Sierra Nevada’s commitment to delivering a next-generation, multi-role, long-haul VTOL platform to US DoD customers and to establish itself as a leading UAV provider.

‘SNC [Sierra Nevada] is committed to delivering a future unmanned system with the payload, range and endurance that our military needs,’ Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC’s Mission Solutions and Technologies business area noted in a statement.

Sierra Nevada will honour Volansi’s existing contracts with companies such as pharmaceutical firm Merck, Owings said.