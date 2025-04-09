Shield AI unveils V-Bat block upgrade

Shield AI has officially unveiled its new upgrade variant of the V-Bat, at the Sea Air and Space exhibition on 7 April.

This upgraded V-Bat has a heavier fuel engine, optimised for JP-5 – the common maritime aircraft fuel – extending the uncrewed aerial vehicle’s endurance over 13 hours according to the company.

It also now has a fully unassisted vertical launch and landing (VTOL) capability, and like previous V-Bat variants, requires no catapult or runway. The variant has a higher MTOW of 73kg and payload capacity of 18.1kg, compared to 57kg and 11.3kg, respectively, of previous versions.

As