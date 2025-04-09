Shield AI unveils V-Bat block upgrade
Shield AI has officially unveiled its new upgrade variant of the V-Bat, at the Sea Air and Space exhibition on 7 April.
This upgraded V-Bat has a heavier fuel engine, optimised for JP-5 – the common maritime aircraft fuel – extending the uncrewed aerial vehicle’s endurance over 13 hours according to the company.
It also now has a fully unassisted vertical launch and landing (VTOL) capability, and like previous V-Bat variants, requires no catapult or runway. The variant has a higher MTOW of 73kg and payload capacity of 18.1kg, compared to 57kg and 11.3kg, respectively, of previous versions.
As
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the lead customer for the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and the platform has been ordered by several countries with platforms ordered by the UK, with the US and NATO also selecting the platform.
-
Czech Republic confirms new Sweden offer on Gripen aircraft lease
The current lease period for the 14 Gripen C/D aircraft flown by the Czech Air Force will come to an end in 2027. This new offer proposes that 12 Gripen aircraft will be leased after 2027.
-
US Air Force to test Northrop Grumman’s next-gen connectivity capabilities in the CJADC2
NG InSight will be evaluated in support of the USAF Battle Network.
-
USAF’s VENOM programme advances with modifications and autonomous testing
The first fully modified aircraft is expected to begin testing by the end of 2025, according to the US Air Force.
-
Embraer and Denel to explore working on C-390 Millennium
The South African aerospace and defence company has signed an MoU with Embraer to collaborate on manufacturing the aircraft as well as MRO work for the C-390 Millennium.
-
Taurus KEPD 350E missile sees upgrade for German armed forces
Taurus Systems, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab, was awarded a $161 million 10-year contract in January 2025 to modernise the Taurus 350 missile.