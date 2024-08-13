Serco receives contract extension for Royal Navy helicopter support

Serco has received a one-year extension on a contract to support UK RN helicopters, building on a deal originally signed in 2020 that commenced in 2021.

The contract is for the provision of aircraft engineering support and airfield services at Royal Naval Air Stations (RNAS) Yeovilton and Culdrose. The award will see Serco continue to provide the services until 31 March 2026.

Serco, the international services company, has been awarded a contract extension to continue to provide engineering and airfield support services to the Royal Navy for a further 12 months.

Serco was originally awarded the contract for the provision of aircraft engineering support and airfield services at Royal Naval Air Stations (RNAS) Yeovilton and Culdrose following a competitive tender process in July 2020.

Under the deal, Serco will continue to provide support to the Merlin Helicopter Force at RNAS Culdrose and the Wildcat Maritime Force at RNAS Yeovilton, both 825 and 815 Squadron. The deal also covers Commando Helicopter Force at RNAS Yeovilton with a team providing all Off Aircraft Engineering Support and Airfield Service Support.

It also includes airfield services support at RNAS Culdrose, covering the airfield/flying duties 24/7, 365 days a year at both sites, and flying training support at RNAS Yeovilton, providing qualified helicopter instructors and qualified aircrewman instructors to the simulators.

The value of the contract extension was not disclosed, but it is likely to be relatively proportional, taking into account economic changes, to the original 2020 deal, which was £20 million (US$25.6 million) for four years and three months.

