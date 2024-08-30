Serbia signs deal with France for 12 Rafale fighters
Serbia has agreed a deal with France to purchase 12 Rafale fighters from Dassault Aviation for the Air Force and Air Defence of the Serbian Armed Forces after initially declaring its intention to do so in April 2022.
The deal, said to be worth almost US$3 billion by Serbia President Aleksandar Vučić, was in signed in the presence of the Serbian leader and France President Emmanuel Macron.
Shephard Defence Insight said it believed deliveries would take place between 2026 and 2029, with Éric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, remarking: “Serbia’s decision to equip itself for the first time with a Dassault aircraft confirms the Rafale’s operational superiority and its proven excellence in serving the sovereign interests of a nation.”
Belgrade had been negotiating for two years with French manufacturer Dassault for the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft to replace its ageing Soviet-era MiG-21s and MiG-29s. The order will consider of nine single-seat and three two-seat fighters.
In April 2024, neighbouring Croatia received the first six of 12 used Rafale fighters. The jets destined for the Croatian Air Force were four single-seat and two dual-seat.
