Croatia receives first batch of French Rafale fighter jets

France has delivered the first six Rafale fighters to the Croatian Air Force. The jets, four single-seat and two dual-seat, landed at Zagreb on 25 April.

Croatia confirmed the procurement of 12 second-hand French multirole fighters to replace its ageing MiG-21 fleet in May 2021.

In November 2021, a €1.1 billion (US$1.2 billion) contract was signed to procure 12 second-hand fighters comprising 10 single-seat and two dual-seat aircraft. All fighters will be provided with the F3R standard.

Alongside the fighters, the Croatian Air Force will also receive a flight simulator, a basic weapons package, ground and test equipment, spare parts, personnel training and a field support package covering a period of three years and a warranty of 12 months. Deliveries will be set to conclude by the end of next year.