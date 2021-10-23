To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Next steps unclear for new Serbian IFV

23rd October 2021 - 10:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Lazanski was unveiled at Partner 2021 in Belgrade on 11-14 October. (Photo: Serbian MoD)

Who will be the launch customer for the Lazanski 8x8 vehicle?

Yugoimport SDPR unveiled its new Lazanski 8x8 wheeled infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) at the Partner 2021 international defence exhibition in Belgrade on 11-14 October — but the Serbian state-owned manufacturer Yugoimport SDPR released few details about its sales prospects.

It appears that Lazanski is a follow-on development of the Lazar-3 armoured combat vehicle (ACV), another 8x8 wheeled design made in Serbia.

The IFV was shown to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during the Belgrade trade show, but there are no clear indications yet as to whether the Serbian MoD will order the vehicle. Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Serbian …

