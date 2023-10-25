Sentient and Shield AI sign agreement to integrate next generation ViDAR onto V-Bat
Australia’s Sentient Vision and US-based Shield AI will develop a next-generation wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) solution which will see Sentient’s ViDAR system integrated onto the US company’s V-Bat VTOL UAS under an agreement signed on 23 October.
The multi-year, multi-unit agreement will lead to deliveries beginning next year. It follows a previous joint development announcement over the integration of a ViDAR-enabled, wide-area-search capability onto Shield AI’s V-Bat unmanned aircraft, which has enabled Shield AI’s V-Bat to intelligently classify, track and read-and-react to targets in dynamic missions.
According to the companies, the agreement reflected a wider strategic objective within the tri-nation AUKUS agreement, particularly as it relates to the field of AI.
Sentient CEO Mark Palmer said: ‘The confirmation of our long-term relationship absolutely reflects the AI technology workstream that is underlined in the AUKUS Pillar 2. Innovation stemmed from our computer vision AI-enabled ViDAR and Shield AI’s Hivemind will provide commanders with immediate situational awareness and survivability of our warfighters.’
ViDAR, Sentient’s AI system, uses an EO/IR sensor to detect and classify targets in the imagery stream that would be invisible to a human operator or to a conventional radar.
More from Air Warfare
-
Norway joins the MH-60 Seahawk fraternity
Norway joins five operators of the MH-60 naval helicopter plus Spain, which ordered its first eight MH-60R aircraft earlier this month, and Greece, which is yet to receive its first example.
-
Bombardier delivers seventh Global 6000 for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node programme
BACN aircraft serve as high-altitude communications gateways, relaying or bridging voice and data between air and surface forces, surmounting traditional obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance.
-
NATO nears end of multi-tanker air-to-air refuelling exercise in Canary Islands
The 9th European Air Refuelling Training began on October 16 from Gando Air Base in Gran Canaria, Spain, and has involved air tankers from France, Italy and Spain.
-
France enters talks with Saudi Arabia for potential sale of 54 Rafale fighter jets
Saudi Arabia had officially requested a detailed quote from Dassault for 54 Rafale fighter jets, with a deadline of November 10 for a response. The estimated cost for the deal could rise to nearly US$8 billion.
-
Lockheed withdraws from US Air Force tanker competition, leaving Airbus to bid alone
Airbus remains resolute in its commitment to compete for the KC-135 replacement independently after Lockheed's exit. The shift could prove advantageous to competitor Boeing, potentially boosting its chances of securing another contract with the US Air Force.