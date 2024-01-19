To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Second known test flight of B-21 confirmed by US Air Force

19th January 2024 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

USAF is planning to buy 100 B-21 Raider stealth bombers. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

US Air Force awarded the B-21 Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract to Northrop Grumman in 2015. The design was unveiled to the public in February 2016 under the LRS-B programme and has been scheduled to enter service within the next few years.

The US Air Force (USAF) has confirmed the second known test flight of a Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider stealth bomber from Edwards Air Force base on 17 January.

The confirmation to several media sources came after enthusiasts noted on radars the appearance of a chase plane which had also been used during the first test flight of a B-21 in November last year.

In statements to the press, USAF officials refused to disclose the number of test flights that have taken place or any future plans for the bomber.

Related Articles

US Air Force needs over 200 B-21 bombers, expert argues as maiden flight faces delays

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 makes first flight

According to USAF: “Flight testing is a critical step in the test campaign managed by the Air Force Test and Test Wing’s B-21 Combined Test Force to provide survivable, long-range, penetrating strike capabilities to deter aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies and partners.”

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the aircraft would succeed the B-1 and B-2 fleets in the USAF service and possibly the B-52s in the future.

The aircraft has been scheduled to enter service in the mid-2020s. The USAF has planned to procure 100 aircraft, which has been assumed to be powered by two Pratt & Whitney engines, each producing 15,000lb thrust.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us