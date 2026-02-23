Scaling for diverse fleet needs: How many CCA will be acquired per crewed aircraft?

The nEUROn is an experimental UCAV developed by a collection of manufacturers. The successor to the UAV was shown at Paris Air Show 2025. (Photo: Dassault Aviation)

There is currently no industry standard in the ratio of uncrewed to crewed aircraft. Because collaborative combat aircraft vary widely in capability and crewed-uncrewed teaming availability, while country-specific requirements vary, it is unlikely that a single CCA configuration will meet all operational needs.