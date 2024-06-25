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Sale of F-16 fighter jets marks Turkey’s next step in mending relations with the US

25th June 2024 - 16:45 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

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Block 70 is among the most advanced versions of the F-16 to date. (Photo: Turkish Air Force)

As the purchase of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets by Turkey moves ever closer, US–Turkish relations have continued to improve, despite tension between NATO allies.

Earlier this month, the US Department of State announced what it said was a major milestone in Turkey’s F-16 Block 70 procurement for the Turkish Air Force.

The announcement revealed that Turkey had signed a letter of offer and acceptance for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the US marking a significant step towards the completion of a prolonged process which has sparked tensions between NATO allies.

“The US is proud to announce a major step forward in Turkey’s purchase of new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets – the most advanced F-16 ever made, available only to closest Allies and

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Tayfun Özberk

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Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

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