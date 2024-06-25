Sale of F-16 fighter jets marks Turkey’s next step in mending relations with the US
Earlier this month, the US Department of State announced what it said was a major milestone in Turkey’s F-16 Block 70 procurement for the Turkish Air Force.
The announcement revealed that Turkey had signed a letter of offer and acceptance for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the US marking a significant step towards the completion of a prolonged process which has sparked tensions between NATO allies.
“The US is proud to announce a major step forward in Turkey’s purchase of new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets – the most advanced F-16 ever made, available only to closest Allies and
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