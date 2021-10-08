Safran demonstrates Patroller surveillance capabilities at OCEAN2020

France seeks support solutions for heavily utilised CN235 fleet
French Air Force issues MRO RfP for CN235 transports as high utilisation and harsh operating environments impact expected airframe service life.
Safran’s says its maritime Patroller UAS proved its maturity during a final demonstration in the European OCEAN2020 project.
Held in the Baltic Sea at the end of August, the final OCEAN2020 demonstration brought together 18 partners and five navies.
The final demonstration was designed to show how the combined use of uncrewed vehicles across different domains could give command centres better situational awareness.
Safran said the Patroller showcased its interoperability during OCEAN2020, including real-time data transmission from sensors to the operations and maritime operations centres.
The UAS was deployed from Sweden’s Kristianstad airport, participating in two naval scenarios.
The first scenario focused on underwater operations, with the second focused on surface exercises alongside several surface ships.
The French developed and produced Patroller features a modular architecture allowing it to carry a sensor payload adaptable to different missions.
During OCEAN2020, Safran fitted the Patroller with a Leonardo Osprey multimode radar and its own Euroflir 410 optronic system.
French Air Force issues MRO RfP for CN235 transports as high utilisation and harsh operating environments impact expected airframe service life.
India orders more Dhruv helicopters, but production approval for the LUH and LCH is lagging.
New sensor and data fusion system offered to Finland as part of Gripen offer for HX fighter programme, operational capability promised within five years.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
The F-35s are the first fixed-wing fighter jets to fly from a Japanese carrier since World War II.
Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract to design a platform-agnostic sensor.