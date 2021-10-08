Safran demonstrates Patroller surveillance capabilities at OCEAN2020

Safran’s Patroller participated in two naval scenarios during the final OCEAN2020 demonstration. (Photo: Safran)

During the European Commission-funded project, the Patroller proved its ability to meet the surveillance requirements of European navies and maritime surveillance agencies.

Safran’s says its maritime Patroller UAS proved its maturity during a final demonstration in the European OCEAN2020 project.

Held in the Baltic Sea at the end of August, the final OCEAN2020 demonstration brought together 18 partners and five navies.

The final demonstration was designed to show how the combined use of uncrewed vehicles across different domains could give command centres better situational awareness.

Safran said the Patroller showcased its interoperability during OCEAN2020, including real-time data transmission from sensors to the operations and maritime operations centres.

The UAS was deployed from Sweden’s Kristianstad airport, participating in two naval scenarios.

The first scenario focused on underwater operations, with the second focused on surface exercises alongside several surface ships.

The French developed and produced Patroller features a modular architecture allowing it to carry a sensor payload adaptable to different missions.

During OCEAN2020, Safran fitted the Patroller with a Leonardo Osprey multimode radar and its own Euroflir 410 optronic system.