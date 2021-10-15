Saab commits to over 100 HX projects should it win fighter contest

Saab has revealed that its industrial package on offer to Finland for the €9.4 billion ($10.9 billion) HX fighter acquisition includes 118 different projects, ranging from airframe to subsystem manufacturing.

The new projects will only be executed if Saab wins the HX competition and it has already offered Helsinki an opportunity to co-develop both the Gripen E/F multirole fighter and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

‘If we were selected and we get to [carry out] all of these 118 projects, I think that in itself will lead to more investments [in Finland] from our side and our partner side,’ …