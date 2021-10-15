To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab commits to over 100 HX projects should it win fighter contest

15th October 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

A Brazilian Air Force Gripen E makes its maiden flight. (Photo: Saab)

Saab has revealed new details of its HX fighter offer to Finland as the company bids to secure more Gripen E and GlobalEye AEW&C orders.

Saab has revealed that its industrial package on offer to Finland for the €9.4 billion ($10.9 billion) HX fighter acquisition includes 118 different projects, ranging from airframe to subsystem manufacturing.

The new projects will only be executed if Saab wins the HX competition and it has already offered Helsinki an opportunity to co-develop both the Gripen E/F multirole fighter and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

‘If we were selected and we get to [carry out] all of these 118 projects, I think that in itself will lead to more investments [in Finland] from our side and our partner side,’ …

