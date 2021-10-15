Saab commits to over 100 HX projects should it win fighter contest

NAVAIR issues raft of Poseidon contract modifications
Three new announcements cover aircraft and engine maintenance and repair for the P-8A Poseidon.
Saab has revealed that its industrial package on offer to Finland for the €9.4 billion ($10.9 billion) HX fighter acquisition includes 118 different projects, ranging from airframe to subsystem manufacturing.
The new projects will only be executed if Saab wins the HX competition and it has already offered Helsinki an opportunity to co-develop both the Gripen E/F multirole fighter and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.
‘If we were selected and we get to [carry out] all of these 118 projects, I think that in itself will lead to more investments [in Finland] from our side and our partner side,’ …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Three new announcements cover aircraft and engine maintenance and repair for the P-8A Poseidon.
The US Army maintains a close watch on costs amid progress on major new rotorcraft programmes.
Airbus’ Zephyr has proved its capabilities are out of this world as it set a new world record for absolute altitude for this class of UAS at 76,100ft.
A contender in the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft programme is racking up the hours in flight tests.
Approval looms for a key Swedish air acquisition programme.
The US Army plans to procure a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) to replace the Textron RQ-7B Shadow tactical UAV currently in service with its Brigade Combat …