Saab to upgrade Hungarian Gripens

Bangkok looks to the future with new Thai fighters
Thailand wants nothing less than the fifth-generation F-35 in order to modernise its fighter fleet.
Saab is to modernise the Hungarian Air Force fleet of 14 JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter aircraft, after negotiations were concluded between the Hungarian government and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).
The MS20 Block 2 upgrade in Hungary will bring ‘a number of improvements’, Saab claimed in a 12 January statement, although it did not disclose when the modernisation programme will be completed.
Sensor enhancements include a radar upgrade to increase the air-to-air target tracking range and performance of the PS-05/A Mk 4.
‘This allows better detection capability of small air-to-air targets, improved clutter suppression, and brings growth potential for further developments in the air-to air and air-to-ground modes,’ Saab noted.
MS20 Block 2 will also enhance Link 16 data link communications functionality and update secure voice communication to the latest NATO standard. The upgraded Hungarian Gripens will also be fitted with IFF Mode 5 equipment.
The upgrade will allow the Hungarian Air Force to arm its Gripens with a broader variety of weapons, such as the IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile, the GBU-49 laser-guided bomb and the Meteor beyond visual range AAM.
Hungary has operated 14 Gripens since 2006-2007 under a leasing, maintenance and training arrangement with the Swedish government.
The first upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber for the Russian Air Force made its first flight on 12 January.
Australia is upgrading its C-130J fleet and has prepared the way for a future P-8A upgrade, but the RAAF is struggling with its much-delayed C-27J programme.
The Greek government has requested parts and services under the FMS programme to support follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 aircraft engines.
Collins Aerospace has joined the effort to keep the B-52 Stratofortress in service.
Boeing has successfully completed the delivery of all nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as contracted by the RAF.