Saab to upgrade Hungarian Gripens

Hungary has operated Gripen C/Ds since 2006-2007 under a leasing, maintenance and training arrangement with the Swedish government. (Photo: Saab)

MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.

Saab is to modernise the Hungarian Air Force fleet of 14 JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter aircraft, after negotiations were concluded between the Hungarian government and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

The MS20 Block 2 upgrade in Hungary will bring ‘a number of improvements’, Saab claimed in a 12 January statement, although it did not disclose when the modernisation programme will be completed.

Sensor enhancements include a radar upgrade to increase the air-to-air target tracking range and performance of the PS-05/A Mk 4.

‘This allows better detection capability of small air-to-air targets, improved clutter suppression, and brings growth potential for further developments in the air-to air and air-to-ground modes,’ Saab noted.

MS20 Block 2 will also enhance Link 16 data link communications functionality and update secure voice communication to the latest NATO standard. The upgraded Hungarian Gripens will also be fitted with IFF Mode 5 equipment.

The upgrade will allow the Hungarian Air Force to arm its Gripens with a broader variety of weapons, such as the IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile, the GBU-49 laser-guided bomb and the Meteor beyond visual range AAM.

