Saab to explore possible Gripen production in Canada
Saab is looking at ways to expand the production capacity of its Gripen fighter aircraft to meet rising demand, with Canada considered as a possible location for a new assembly line.
According to reports from local Canadian media at the Canadian Aerospace Summit on 29 October, Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed that she had been “actively working” with Saab to discuss the possibility of developing “more partnerships with Canada” – including the GlobalEye programme and how Canada could help support Saab with Ukraine.
Sweden and Ukraine signed a letter of intent (LoI) on 22 October for the potential sale of
