Saab to explore possible Gripen production in Canada

6th November 2025 - 12:23 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Ukraine could buy up to 100-150 Gripen E fighter jets, increasing the need for a production ramp-up. (Photo: Saab)

The potential expansion of production comes in the wake of Ukraine signing a letter of intent with Sweden for Gripen jets.

Saab is looking at ways to expand the production capacity of its Gripen fighter aircraft to meet rising demand, with Canada considered as a possible location for a new assembly line.

According to reports from local Canadian media at the Canadian Aerospace Summit on 29 October, Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed that she had been “actively working” with Saab to discuss the possibility of developing “more partnerships with Canada” – including the GlobalEye programme and how Canada could help support Saab with Ukraine.

Sweden and Ukraine signed a letter of intent (LoI) on 22 October for the potential sale of

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

