Saab shows off radar system at ACE 21

The complex ACE 21 exercise put both Giraffe 1X and the Command and Control system in an advanced tactical and operating environment. (Photo: Saab)

Saab’s Giraffe radar and C2 system have been demonstrated at the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE 21).

They were operating among more than 70 aircraft from eight different countries, which gathered in Norway, Finland and Sweden to develop air combat tactics, techniques and procedures.

Giraffe 1X together with a C2 system was used to securely plan, monitor and evaluate flights while participating in the exercise as a whole.

ACE 21 offered the opportunity to test both systems in conditions similar to an actual air defence operational environment, both with and against the participating aircraft.

Both Giraffe’s advanced detection capabilities and its ability to redeploy across many kilometres demonstrated how survivability is maximised.

Giraffe 1X is a small, lightweight, high performing, multi-mission 3D radar that enables unique flexibility and redundancy in ground-based air defence solutions.

It provides commanders with engagement quality target data, drone detection and Counter-Artillery, Rocket and Mortar sense and warn within a single solution.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, it has a range of 75km and can monitor up to circa 100 air targets or up to 200 surface targets.