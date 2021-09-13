Saab shows off radar system at ACE 21

Iran introduces new air search radar
Iran has shown off a new air surveillance radar and associated C2 air defence system.
Saab has successfully demonstrated its Giraffe 1X radar and a C2 system at the multinational ACE 21 event.
They were operating among more than 70 aircraft from eight different countries, which gathered in Norway, Finland and Sweden to develop air combat tactics, techniques and procedures.
Giraffe 1X together with a C2 system was used to securely plan, monitor and evaluate flights while participating in the exercise as a whole.
ACE 21 offered the opportunity to test both systems in conditions similar to an actual air defence operational environment, both with and against the participating aircraft.
Both Giraffe’s advanced detection capabilities and its ability to redeploy across many kilometres demonstrated how survivability is maximised.
Giraffe 1X is a small, lightweight, high performing, multi-mission 3D radar that enables unique flexibility and redundancy in ground-based air defence solutions.
It provides commanders with engagement quality target data, drone detection and Counter-Artillery, Rocket and Mortar sense and warn within a single solution.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, it has a range of 75km and can monitor up to circa 100 air targets or up to 200 surface targets.
As competition intensifies across industry to fight it out for the RAF's New Medium Helicopter acquisition, Airbus has announced a compelling production plan.
BAE Systems secured a $26 million contract to provide IFF for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.
The RAF claims that cost increases associated with the MQ-9B Protector are 'behind us now'.
Northrop Grumman testbed F-16 flew last month with the Next Generation Electronic Warfare system and Scalable Agile Beam Radar.
In a procurement that has dragged on for nearly a decade, India has passed another hurdle in the process of renewing its transport aircraft fleet.