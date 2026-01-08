Saab eyes fresh market opportunities for its GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft
Developed by Swedish manufacturer Saab, GlobalEye is an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft which is currently operated by Sweden and the UAE; the latter of which acquired the aircraft in 2018 with the fifth platform being delivered in September 2024.
The multi-role airborne surveillance system has also been selected by France, with the French General Directorate of Armament placing a US$1.3 billion order for two of the surveillance aircraft on 31 December 2025. The contract included an option for France to purchase two additional aircraft, with initial deliveries expected to take place between 2029 and 2032.
