Saab eyes fresh market opportunities for its GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft

8th January 2026 - 15:25 GMT | by Isolde Hatgis-Kessell in London, UK

Saab has proactively offered the GlobalEye to nations across the globe to fulfil their AEW&C requirements. (Photo: Saab)

As the E-7 Wedgetail faces prolonged production and technical delays as well as a recently abandoned contract from NATO, its competitor, the GlobalEye, may find new avenues for market growth.

Developed by Swedish manufacturer Saab, GlobalEye is an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft which is currently operated by Sweden and the UAE; the latter of which acquired the aircraft in 2018 with the fifth platform being delivered in September 2024.

The multi-role airborne surveillance system has also been selected by France, with the French General Directorate of Armament placing a US$1.3 billion order for two of the surveillance aircraft on 31 December 2025. The contract included an option for France to purchase two additional aircraft, with initial deliveries expected to take place between 2029 and 2032.

