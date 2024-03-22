To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Saab charts course for next-gen Swedish fighter

22nd March 2024 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Sweden was initially seeking a role in the UK-Japan-Italy Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). (Photo: Saab)

Studies on future fighters conducted by Saab and the FMV will aim to explore technologies and operational concepts, including crewed and uncrewed systems.

Saab has received a contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to conduct conceptual studies for future fighter systems between 2024 and 2025.

The endeavour will look at crewed and uncrewed solutions from a “system of systems” perspective, technology development and demonstrations, Saab said. Work will be carried out by the company, the FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, the Swedish Defence Research Agency, GKN Aerospace and other industry partners.

“Saab is in a strong position, and having recently developed Gripen E and GlobalEye we have the advanced technology and engineering know-how to take the future fighter concept forward,” said Lars

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us