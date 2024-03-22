Saab charts course for next-gen Swedish fighter
Saab has received a contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to conduct conceptual studies for future fighter systems between 2024 and 2025.
The endeavour will look at crewed and uncrewed solutions from a “system of systems” perspective, technology development and demonstrations, Saab said. Work will be carried out by the company, the FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, the Swedish Defence Research Agency, GKN Aerospace and other industry partners.
“Saab is in a strong position, and having recently developed Gripen E and GlobalEye we have the advanced technology and engineering know-how to take the future fighter concept forward,” said Lars
