Greeks put S-100 to the test

The Hellenic Navy has tested the Camcopter S-100. (Photo: Schiebel)

Hellenic Navy trials Camcopter S-100 UAS for a week.

The Hellenic Navy has completed a week-long trial of the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 aboard the Elli-class frigate Aigaion, the Austrian manufacturer announced on 2 August.

The UAS hosted a TrakkaCam TC-300 EO/IR sensor and a Shine Micro Automatic Identification System receiver for the trial.

Scenarios included take-offs and landings by day and at night. ‘They included cooperation with other Hellenic Navy vessels, maritime traffic monitoring and coast observation,’ Schiebel noted.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that 14 navies worldwide already operate the S-100, including France and Italy in Europe.

Equipped with an EO/IR payload, search and rescue systems, lidar scanners, electronic support measures, searchlights or loudspeakers, the S-100 can collect time-critical data for up to 6h or up to 10h with an external fuel tank.