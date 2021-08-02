Greeks put S-100 to the test

Military eyes potential uses for Baikal
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.
The Hellenic Navy has completed a week-long trial of the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 aboard the Elli-class frigate Aigaion, the Austrian manufacturer announced on 2 August.
The UAS hosted a TrakkaCam TC-300 EO/IR sensor and a Shine Micro Automatic Identification System receiver for the trial.
Scenarios included take-offs and landings by day and at night. ‘They included cooperation with other Hellenic Navy vessels, maritime traffic monitoring and coast observation,’ Schiebel noted.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that 14 navies worldwide already operate the S-100, including France and Italy in Europe.
Equipped with an EO/IR payload, search and rescue systems, lidar scanners, electronic support measures, searchlights or loudspeakers, the S-100 can collect time-critical data for up to 6h or up to 10h with an external fuel tank.
If it stays on track for IOC in 2025, the Stingray unmanned refuelling aircraft will have gone from contract to carrier in under seven years.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies has released BlackFish, a Sat Phone SIGINT system.
BAE Systems has announced its new advance APWS guidance kit for precision-guided rockets.
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal