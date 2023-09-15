To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russia to start mass production of Scalpel loitering munition

15th September 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

RSS

The Scalpel is a loitering munition with a cross-wing design similar in appearance to the Lancet-3. (Photo: Vostok Design Bureau)

A Russian loitering munition developer has said it will begin mass production a loitering munition which is claimed to be much cheaper than the Lancet which has been widely used in Ukraine.

Russia’s Vostok Design Bureau will begin mass production of its Scalpel loitering munition in October this year and the type will be deployed to Russia’s Northern Military District, according to an article published by TASS on 7 September.

The Scalpel is a loitering munition with a cross-wing design similar in appearance to the established Lancet-3 from Zala Aero. It is currently undergoing flight tests and is expected to be deployed to Ukraine this year. It has been designed in 'constant dialogue with operators', TASS cited Vostok as saying.

Scalpel is described as a multipurpose loitering munition with internal warhead dimensions

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Sam Cranny-Evans

Author

Sam Cranny-Evans

 

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us