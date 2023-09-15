Russia to start mass production of Scalpel loitering munition

Russia’s Vostok Design Bureau will begin mass production of its Scalpel loitering munition in October this year and the type will be deployed to Russia’s Northern Military District, according to an article published by TASS on 7 September.

The Scalpel is a loitering munition with a cross-wing design similar in appearance to the established Lancet-3 from Zala Aero. It is currently undergoing flight tests and is expected to be deployed to Ukraine this year. It has been designed in 'constant dialogue with operators', TASS cited Vostok as saying.

Scalpel is described as a multipurpose loitering munition with internal warhead dimensions