Russia to start mass production of Scalpel loitering munition
Russia’s Vostok Design Bureau will begin mass production of its Scalpel loitering munition in October this year and the type will be deployed to Russia’s Northern Military District, according to an article published by TASS on 7 September.
The Scalpel is a loitering munition with a cross-wing design similar in appearance to the established Lancet-3 from Zala Aero. It is currently undergoing flight tests and is expected to be deployed to Ukraine this year. It has been designed in 'constant dialogue with operators', TASS cited Vostok as saying.
Scalpel is described as a multipurpose loitering munition with internal warhead dimensions
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Ukraine lessons: is bringing an attack helicopter to a missile fight too dangerous?
According to multiple OSINT sources, Russian forces have lost possibly as many as 200 rotary-wing aircraft since February 2022. Some of these occurred in early high-profile operations, but most have been attrition casualties during the ongoing fighting. Shepard analyses the nature of these losses, and what lessons NATO attack helicopter operators should draw.
-
F-35 Lightning II: key facts about the world's most popular fifth-generation fighter jet
This growing family of F-35 operators exemplifies the power of collective effort, fostering stronger diplomatic ties and contributing to the evolution of modern aerial warfare on a global scale.
-
South Korea seeks extra F-35A fighters
South Korea is looking for more F-35A fighters to bolster its fleet, as development of the KF-21 Boramae continues apace.
-
Insight: How will the US Navy keep its EA-18G Growler EW aircraft flying until 2046?
The carrier-based EA-18G Growler entered service in 2010 and is intended to remain in service until 2046. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the key operational technologies on the aircraft and the upgrade path needed to keep it flying and effective for another two decades.
-
DSEI 2023: Paramount announces new orders and weapon options for Mwari recon/strike aircraft
Paramount Aerospace Industries has announced additional customer deliveries of its Mwari reconnaissance, surveillance, and strike aircraft, in addition to integration of a weapon management system and command and control base