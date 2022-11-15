Royal Netherlands Air Force receives last CH-47F helicopter
Boeing has delivered the 20th CH-47F Chinook helicopter to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), the company announced on 15 November.
The delivery marks the conclusion of the Netherlands’ latest fleet update for its Chinooks.
In 2016, the RNLAF purchased14 new CH-47Fs through a US DoD FMS programme.
A year later, the force signed an agreement to upgrade their remaining six D-model Chinook helicopters to the latest F-model configuration, ensuring commonality of systems for the entire 20-aircraft fleet.
At the end of October, Boeing also delivered the first Dutch AH-64E V6 Apache model with improved performance, sensors and software as part of another FMS signed in 2019.
The delivery target for the last Apache E-model is set for 2025.
Turkish F-16 endeavours impaired by Democrats' US Senate control
The Turkish president was confident a Republican-controlled Senate would deliver the country's coveted F-16 deal. With a Democratic Senate confirmed after mid-term elections, Ankara's position to up its fighter jet game seems as doubtful as ever.
China’s flurry of UAV platforms refuses to slow down
China continues to develop and introduce innovative and capable UAVs for military use, as November's Zhuhai Air Show proved.
Turkey's MURAD radar to fly on Akinci drones by 2023
Aselsan's MURAD radar, which aims to compete with the US AN/APG-83 on the international market, will be integrated on the Akinci drone by early 2023.
Undisclosed customer buys Hermes 900 UAS with surveillance payloads
More than 15 customers have selected the Hermes 900 UAS, including Israel, Azerbaijan and Morocco.
BAE Systems harnesses artificial intelligence for air operations planning
BAE Systems has been award a contract by the United States Air Force to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tool for air operations mission planning in contested environments.