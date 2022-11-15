To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Netherlands Air Force receives last CH-47F helicopter

15th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The RNLAF purchased 14 new CH-47F Chinooks through a US DoD FMS programme in 2016. (Photo: US DoD)

Boeing has completed its commitment to update the Royal Netherlands Air Force's CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter fleet.

Boeing has delivered the 20th CH-47F Chinook helicopter to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), the company announced on 15 November.

The delivery marks the conclusion of the Netherlands’ latest fleet update for its Chinooks.

In 2016, the RNLAF purchased14 new CH-47Fs through a US DoD FMS programme.

A year later, the force signed an agreement to upgrade their remaining six D-model Chinook helicopters to the latest F-model configuration, ensuring commonality of systems for the entire 20-aircraft fleet.

At the end of October, Boeing also delivered the first Dutch AH-64E V6 Apache model with improved performance, sensors and software as part of another FMS signed in 2019.

The delivery target for the last Apache E-model is set for 2025.

