Romanian F-16s to receive ‘Identification Friend or Foe’ crypto devices
All 32 second-hand Romanian F-16 fighter jets recently purchased from Norway will receive ‘Identification Friend or Foe’ (IFF) integration.
The US State Department has approved a possible $105 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Romania of equipment and services to modernise its F-16 Block 10/15s.
The sale includes KY-58M and KIV-78 cryptographic devices.
This update is traditional for older version aircraft known as the F-16 Mid-Life Update (MLU) Block 10/15 stage.
Romania currently operates 16 MiG-21 Lancer fighters and 17 F-16A/B Block 15 MLU fighters acquired from Portugal with deliveries completed in 2021.
Oslo completed the sale of the nearly
