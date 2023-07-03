To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Romanian F-16s to receive ‘Identification Friend or Foe’ crypto devices

Romanian F-16s to receive ‘Identification Friend or Foe’ crypto devices

3rd July 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Romania currently operates 17 F-16A/B Block 15 MLU fighters acquired from Portugal. (Photo: Romanian Air Force)

Romania's newly acquired F-16 fighter jets will receive cryptographic devices that will enhance their secure communication and data-transferring capabilities.

All 32 second-hand Romanian F-16 fighter jets recently purchased from Norway will receive ‘Identification Friend or Foe’ (IFF) integration.

The US State Department has approved a possible $105 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Romania of equipment and services to modernise its F-16 Block 10/15s.

The sale includes KY-58M and KIV-78 cryptographic devices.

This update is traditional for older version aircraft known as the F-16 Mid-Life Update (MLU) Block 10/15 stage.

Romania currently operates 16 MiG-21 Lancer fighters and 17 F-16A/B Block 15 MLU fighters acquired from Portugal with deliveries completed in 2021.

Oslo completed the sale of the nearly

