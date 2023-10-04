Romania boosts airlift capability with arrival of US C-130H-2 Hercules

In a strategic move to bolster its airlift capabilities, Romania welcomed the arrival of a USAF C-130H-2 Hercules at Bucharest/Baneasa International Airport on 15 September. The aircraft is slated for handover to the Romanian Air Force (FAR).

A dedicated US Mobile Training Team was engaged in intensive training sessions with the Romanian crew from September 17–29 to prepare them for the operation of the transport aircraft. The training aimed to familiarise FAR personnel with the advanced equipment on board, ensuring seamless integration and optimal operational efficiency.

This acquisition marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the US and Romania under