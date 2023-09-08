To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Initial F130 engine tests for USAF B-52J bomber due to complete by end 2023

Initial F130 engine tests for USAF B-52J bomber due to complete by end 2023

8th September 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Re-engining the B-52 will extend its service life for 30 years. (Photo: USAF)

Rolls-Royce is on track to complete initial testing of the F130 engine for the B-52J Stratofortress by year-end. The testing programme has achieved success and gathered significant data, de-risking the integration process.

In a statement the company said continued rapid twin pod tests at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi have accomplished all of Rolls-Royce’s initial goals and ‘allowed for the gathering of unprecedented amounts of data early in the program, further de-risking the integration of the F130 engine onto the B-52J'.

Critical design review is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and Rolls-Royce’s supply chain and assembly are also on schedule to deliver ground and flight test engines on time in 2024 through 2026.

In September 2021, Rolls-Royce F130 engines, derived from the BR family of commercial turbofans, were selected by the USAF to replace the existing powerplants in the B-52 fleet, with over 600 new engine deliveries expected.

The new engines will extend the life of the B-52 aircraft for 30 years and are so durable they are expected to remain on wing for the remainder of the aircraft life.

In April 2022 Boeing selected Spirit AeroSystems to supply engine pylons and nacelles for the initial phase of the B-52 engine upgrade. Spirit already makes the nacelle for the commercial variant of the engine.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

