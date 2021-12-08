Raytheon repairs towed decoys for Super Hornets

Air Warfare magazine: Helicopter cockpit technology; NATO air assets and more
The USN has contracted Raytheon to repair three AN/ALE-50 towed decoy systems used with F/A-18E/F Super Hornet multirole fighter aircraft.
A $30.98 million IDIQ deal from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support will be completed by December 2026 with no options, the DoD announced on 6 December.
The AN/ALE-50 fibre-optic towed decoy is designed to protect combat aircraft from air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, by using active and semi-active radar homing.
The decoy can either equip an underwing hardpoint or be installed internally. The entire AN/ALE-50 ensemble comprises a decoy winching assembly, launch controller and the expendable decoy which is towed behind the aircraft.
The decoy is wound out from the aircraft when in flight and will transmit RF waveforms to present a more attractive target than the aircraft to lure a missile away from its intended target.
The future of Europe’s two sixth-generation fighter programmes seems uncertain as limits on resources suggests only one can succeed. However, while the decision remains unmade, industry continues to develop both.
Dassault and the UAE have signed off on a huge order for new fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.
Two new rotorcraft aviation units or commands have been set up at opposite ends of the Asia-Pacific region.
Pakistan is pushing a new indigenously designed and built MALE-class UCAV on the export market.
There are requirements for new helicopters in all three armed services in Bangladesh.