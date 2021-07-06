Raytheon to make first production NGJ-MB shipsets for USN

NGJ-MB is built with an open, modular architecture to accommodate rapid upgrades. (Photo: Raytheon)

LRIP decision marks the latest milestone in a US airborne electronic attack programme.

The USN has awarded Raytheon Intelligence & Space a $171.6 million contract to begin LRIP of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band programme, soon after the system passed Milestone C tests in late June.

Naval Air Systems Command is buying three LRIP Lot One shipsets plus associated spares, gold units for operational test programme set development and associated technical data.

Work is expected to be completed in October 2023.

The new pod will ‘fundamentally change’ how the USN conducts airborne electronic attack, Raytheon claimed on 6 July, ‘thanks to its power and ability to jam multiple radars simultaneously’.

The company delivered the first NGJ-MB pod to the USN for testing in July 2019.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that NGJ-MB is built with a combination of high-powered, agile beam-jamming techniques and solid-state electronics. It will meet current USN mission needs while providing a cost-effective open-systems architecture for future upgrades.